Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.29B 3.27 334.97M 5.56 12.75 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 180.92M 3.64 46.26M 2.24 14.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wintrust Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wintrust Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 25.97% 11% 1.1% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 25.57% 8.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Wintrust Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial Corporation pays out a $0.76 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1% dividend yield. On the other side Peoples Bancorp Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share. It’s dividend yield is 3.4%.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.22% for Wintrust Financial Corporation with consensus price target of $95.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation -8.42% -8.95% -20.77% -26.13% -15.24% -14% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -7.56% -7.56% -11.79% -15.37% -3.21% -1.1%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation beats Peoples Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.