Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Generac Holdings Has 1.38 Sentiment

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 126 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 91 cut down and sold their stakes in Generac Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.43 million shares, down from 60.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Generac Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 80 Increased: 68 New Position: 58.

Woodstock Corp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 9.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 9,843 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Woodstock Corp holds 91,078 shares with $7.58 million value, down from 100,921 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $249.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 3.29M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Harbour Management Lc stated it has 19,838 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il owns 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,693 shares. Exchange Mngmt holds 67,597 shares. Howard Capital holds 15,634 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Scotia Capital owns 431,173 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 594,065 are owned by Conning. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability invested in 1.60M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.14% or 1.93 million shares. Liberty Management Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,662 shares. 59,060 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 648,535 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc owns 14,916 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 13 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, December 10. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 22. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 54 sales for $353.03 million activity. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $941,206 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Magesvaran Suranjan sold $1.54M worth of stock. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 4% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. for 6.24 million shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 164,725 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 3.76% invested in the company for 576,551 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 2.18% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 589,591 shares.

