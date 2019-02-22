Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $634,320; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) as Share Value Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 31,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,239 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, down from 139,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 13.55 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 937 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,762 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.11 million, down from 57,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $417.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $630 activity. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $16 was made by LOWRIE WILLIAM G on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Management invested in 141,159 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.03% or 265,822 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.18% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 228,080 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 125,778 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 159,283 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Beaconlight Ltd Liability has 12.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Old Natl Natl Bank In holds 25,600 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.11% or 521,526 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 130,837 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 802,613 were accumulated by American Intl Incorporated. Cipher LP owns 0.18% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 48,161 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 194,780 shares to 221,258 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 51,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap Index (IJH) by 7,550 shares to 267,672 shares, valued at $53.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).