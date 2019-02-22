Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $7.92 Million; Hennessy Advisors Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $5.22 Million; Stock Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 163,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.72 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 6.27 million shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 30% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.53M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $291.23. About 8.91 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. AUTOMOTIVE GROSS MARGIN +18.8%, EST. +14.3%; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 12/04/2018 – Tesla in Open Feud With U.S. Safety Board Over Crash Probe; 18/04/2018 – California Regulator Investigates Tesla Auto Factory Over Workplace Safety: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla; 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 26/05/2018 – Tesla settles with vehicle owners over delayed Autopilot updates. Via @verge:; 05/04/2018 – Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory; 02/04/2018 – NTSB unhappy over Tesla crash statement

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 15 insider sales for $21.21 million activity. 1,700 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $546,720 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Musk Kimbal sold $573,750 worth of stock. 15,000 shares valued at $4.88M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Friday, December 28. On Thursday, December 20 the insider Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.35M. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak. Musk Elon also bought $10.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 29.

