Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 38.47M -1.18 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 109.30M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -51.4%

Liquidity

17.8 and 17.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 57.6% respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.7% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -11.2% -13.69% 0% 0% 0% -7.79% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.21% 12.73% 1.64% -12.51% 28.52% -17.14%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.