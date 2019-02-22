Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Stake by $11.99 Million; Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Stake in Apache (APA) by $19.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 415,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 39.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89B, up from 39.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 3.85 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 61.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 363,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 223,829 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52 million, down from 587,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 26.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.53 million shares to 39.94M shares, valued at $3.79 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) by 4.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

