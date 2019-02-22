Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to pay $0.12 on Mar 21, 2019; I.D. Systems (IDSY) Shorts Decreased By 60.59%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Mar 21, 2019. (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders before Feb 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current price of $41.74 translates into 0.29% yield. Yum China Holdings Inc’s dividend has Feb 28, 2019 as record date. Jan 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 1.94M shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has declined 12.99% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4

I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) had a decrease of 60.59% in short interest. IDSY’s SI was 59,900 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 60.59% from 152,000 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 2 days are for I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s short sellers to cover IDSY’s short positions. The SI to I.D. Systems Inc’s float is 1.08%. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 6,601 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.45% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.31% less from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs owns 439,088 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 32,948 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Bard Associate has 122,555 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,786 shares in its portfolio. 124,488 are owned by Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp. Archon Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.93% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street holds 0% or 17,960 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway reported 45,000 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Victory Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 13,934 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1,031 shares.

Since October 10, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $10.19 million activity. Another trade for 123,501 shares valued at $639,420 was made by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Friday, December 21. Shares for $297,994 were sold by SUBIN NEIL S on Monday, October 15.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $128.55 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $15.82 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 23.32 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,700 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

