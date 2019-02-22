ZClassic (ZCL) hits new $0.015020336 price after 1.59% rise for a day

It was good day for ZClassic (ZCL), as it jumped by $0.015020336 or 1.59%, touching $0.960906232. Top Crypto Analysts believe that ZClassic (ZCL) is looking for the $1.0569968552 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $1.97269930509311. The highest price was $0.99213272 and lowest of $0.936004096 for February 21-22. The open was $0.945885896. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, ZClassic (ZCL) tokens went down -2.43% from $0.9848 for coin. For 100 days ZCL is down -52.43% from $2.02. It traded at $15.4 200 days ago. ZClassic (ZCL) has 5.61 million coins mined with the market cap $5.39M. It has 21.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/11/2016. The Crypto ZCL has PoW proof type and operates under Equihash algorithm.

ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/