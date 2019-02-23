1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 53.40M 0.51 N/A 0.30 16.19 American International Group Inc. 47.46B 0.79 36.00M 0.72 51.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. American International Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1% American International Group Inc. 0.08% -9.8% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. American International Group Inc. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meanhile, American International Group Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.28 per share and 2.98% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American International Group Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

American International Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53 consensus target price and a 23.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.39% -17.12% -26.11% -39.12% -34.15% -33.24% American International Group Inc. -13.27% -15.58% -28.85% -31.96% -37.01% -37.04%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.