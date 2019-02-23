1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

This is a contrast between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 53.40M 0.51 N/A 0.30 16.19 Markel Corporation 6.84B 2.03 133.01M 50.24 21.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation. Markel Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1% Markel Corporation -1.94% 10.9% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.32 beta means 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Markel Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.8% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.39% -17.12% -26.11% -39.12% -34.15% -33.24% Markel Corporation -7.73% -6.34% -11.3% -5.62% -3.91% -7.32%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Markel Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.