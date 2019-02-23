3M Co (MMM) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised Position; Cornerstone Advisors Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $460,218 as Share Price Declined

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 4,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.72M, down from 36,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 92,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.93 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $828.42 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,900 were accumulated by Alethea Management Lc. Deltec Asset Ltd Company has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comgest Invsts Sas holds 2.6% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Corvex LP holds 5.44% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Benin Corp stated it has 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiera Corp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 0.16% stake. Bluestein R H And has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackhill Cap Inc invested in 71,500 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Com holds 6.89% or 1.73M shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has 30.86M shares. 113,588 were reported by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. South State reported 280,664 shares. Utah Retirement reported 3.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 160,863 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,897 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1.46% or 15,040 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc accumulated 0.18% or 25,000 shares. 1,625 were reported by Bar Harbor Tru Ser. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 12,219 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 18,540 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,000 shares. Btim owns 466,178 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 163,729 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 507,001 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Alabama-based First Savings Bank has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Garde invested in 4,560 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 5,286 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 insider sales for $17.53 million activity. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $150.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 31,390 shares to 363,486 shares, valued at $26.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 22,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,336 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).