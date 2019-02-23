3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While Atria Investments Has Lifted Position by $483,420; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Upped Its Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,948 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 11,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 10013.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 238,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.77M, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 1.04M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 19,387 shares to 95,581 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,642 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: How 3M Could Rock the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reputation Alone Won’t Do It For 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How 3M Is Driving the Dow After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 11 insider sales for $17.53 million activity. 1,272 shares valued at $274,752 were sold by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca has invested 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,501 shares. Agf reported 0.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 259,360 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Llc reported 57,056 shares stake. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 2,960 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.71% or 62,824 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability owns 50,623 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). John G Ullman And Associates has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,996 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 12,871 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 914,868 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Company has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 30,500 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited has 308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.32% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,259 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,631 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 123,124 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 67,669 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Captrust Advisors holds 3,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,994 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 319 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.18% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 27,188 shares.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $13.03 million activity. GEORGE DAVID C had sold 55,671 shares worth $6.03 million on Thursday, October 4. 1,565 shares were sold by Simon William S, worth $164,169.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 40,359 shares to 228,944 shares, valued at $31.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,879 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for McCormick & Company, Darden Restaurants, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, SunPower, Pretium Resources, and America’s Car-Mart â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Starboard Value Do for Papa John’s What It Did for Olive Garden? – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Valentineâ€™s Day 2019: 7 Things About Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquet – Investorplace.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants issues strong full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activist Investor Takes the Reins at Papa Johnâ€™s – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 04, 2019.