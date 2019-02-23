3M (MMM) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lifted Its Holding; Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Position in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $2.53 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 37,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.13 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 194,188 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 57,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.37 million, up from 280,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,678 shares to 315,223 shares, valued at $62.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 70,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $6.59 million activity. $212,466 worth of stock was sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L on Thursday, January 10. SMITH ALBERT E sold 8,000 shares worth $424,000. $2.92M worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by BATRACK DAN L. $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER on Friday, February 8. The insider THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 8,000 shares worth $441,923. 8,215 shares were sold by CARTER BRIAN N, worth $511,624 on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold TTEK shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Element Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 288,192 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 34,686 shares. 3,889 were reported by Natixis. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 185,900 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 12,985 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 84,819 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.05% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 148,030 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru has 1,376 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 165,859 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 68,792 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 187 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 90,500 shares to 117,500 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 611,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Hammes Eric D.. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.