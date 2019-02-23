A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding in Dominion Midstream LP (DM); As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Declined, American Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake by $400,070

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 29.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,112 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $972,000, down from 122,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Midstream Lp (DM) by 84.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 236,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, up from 128,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 1.92M shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM DECLARES QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION; BOO; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Net $57.3M; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DM); 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION BY 5% ABOVE 4Q; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Rev $110.1M; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q EPS 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 15,611 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Co owns 17,935 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0.6% or 7.20 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 61,115 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Nomura Hldgs reported 0.04% stake. Loews owns 3.00M shares. Brinker has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.49% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 80,500 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,024 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 168,075 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 381,665 shares. 10,797 were accumulated by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. Shares for $2.19M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1. 60,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 69,750 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 186,906 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. Virtu Lc holds 0% or 15,951 shares. Moreover, Wills Group Inc has 0.92% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 78,012 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,453 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nbw Capital Limited Liability invested in 239,990 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,855 shares in its portfolio. One Trading LP invested in 0% or 2,817 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) or 120,806 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 150,453 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM).

