A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Both A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) and Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) are each other’s competitor in the Publishing – Newspapers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.H. Belo Corporation 213.75M 0.40 7.09M 0.49 8.45 Daily Journal Corporation 40.88M 7.65 28.07M -2.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates A.H. Belo Corporation and Daily Journal Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.H. Belo Corporation 3.32% 7.7% 4.6% Daily Journal Corporation -68.66% 7.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.21 shows that A.H. Belo Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Daily Journal Corporation on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A.H. Belo Corporation are 3 and 2.8. Competitively, Daily Journal Corporation has 8.8 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Daily Journal Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A.H. Belo Corporation.

Dividends

A.H. Belo Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.32 per share and 8% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Daily Journal Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both A.H. Belo Corporation and Daily Journal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 39.3% respectively. About 4.19% of A.H. Belo Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Daily Journal Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A.H. Belo Corporation -8.19% -8.19% -7.78% -10.75% -13.54% -13.54% Daily Journal Corporation -1.75% 3.06% -1.33% -0.05% -3.46% 0.72%

For the past year A.H. Belo Corporation had bearish trend while Daily Journal Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors A.H. Belo Corporation beats Daily Journal Corporation.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites in California, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. It operates through two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.