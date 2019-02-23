Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Upped Holding by $532,608 as Stock Rose; Glovista Investments Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.82 Million

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 139,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, up from 132,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 5.30M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 72.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 53,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,814 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06 million, down from 72,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $36.98 million activity. $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28. $610,513 worth of stock was sold by LANE ANDREW H on Wednesday, August 29. $4.00M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Blaser Brian J. 1,732 shares were sold by Bracken Sharon J, worth $127,044. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $10.30M were sold by WHITE MILES D.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 49,652 shares to 212,733 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,692 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More news for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Abbott’s Cash Flow Machine Keeps On Chugging – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Sell-Side Issues Positive Prognosis For Abbott (NYSE:ABT) Following Mixed Q4 Results, Strong 2019 Outlook – Benzinga” and published on January 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

