Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 76.87M -0.56 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.5% -24.7% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

33.2 and 33.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.1 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.92% 0.98% -7.49% -0.32% 6.55% 7.29% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.29% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -15.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.