Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 7.42M 37.18 117.12M -3.85 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -1,578.44% -62.8% -55.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.08% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -12.23% -31.95% -45.79% -58.79% -63% -66.83% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.