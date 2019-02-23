Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Position by $8.11 Million; As Superior Energy Services (SPN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Group Cut Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 57.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,452 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.06 million, down from 52,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 5.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 94,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.35 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 3.21 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 54.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 13 sales for $107.07 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was sold by Parasnis Abhay. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Shares for $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann sold $608,539 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, December 19. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91,090 shares to 106,051 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53M for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $680,625 activity. The insider Ballard Westervelt T. JR bought 4,000 shares worth $30,729. Shares for $280,700 were bought by Moore Brian K. $39,875 worth of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,297 was bought by Kinnear Peter D..