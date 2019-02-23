Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Declined While R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake by $950,000 as Market Valuation Rose

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 73.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 8.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 631,847 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48 million, up from 581,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 401,448 shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has risen 11.05% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $107.07 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. $608,539 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann. 75 shares valued at $16,244 were bought by Ricks David A on Thursday, December 20. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53M for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 117,400 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) by 446,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.81M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Partners L P.