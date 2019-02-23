Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) Contrasting side by side

Since Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.00M 116.13 71.76M -1.04 0.00 Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -3,588.00% -32.7% -30.8% Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Competitively, Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Apricus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.1% and 24.8%. Insiders held 1.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.51% -0.27% -45.07% -40.65% 13.23% 5.14% Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Apricus Biosciences Inc. has -85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.