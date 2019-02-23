Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.00M 116.13 71.76M -1.04 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.29M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -3,588.00% -32.7% -30.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -101.8% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.72 shows that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22.1 and 22.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.1% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.51% -0.27% -45.07% -40.65% 13.23% 5.14% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -3.54% -5.49% -27.36% -34.78% -25.37% -23.47%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has -23.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.