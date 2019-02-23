Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $498,248; Shares Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.85 million, up from 407,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,912 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.38M, down from 60,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.1. About 1.12 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.44% or 6.88 million shares. Fosun holds 0.03% or 12,490 shares. The Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Company Il has invested 2.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Tru holds 1.13% or 203,131 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bremer Trust Natl Association invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Gru holds 357.58 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 4.39M shares or 0.99% of the stock. 79,077 are owned by Sterling Mgmt. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company accumulated 91,010 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 220,093 are owned by Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Orrstown Fin Inc invested in 5,368 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd, California-based fund reported 5,879 shares. Saratoga Management owns 1.61M shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $585.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 36,421 shares to 684,854 shares, valued at $49.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,250 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity. BURNS M MICHELE sold $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 19. 70,000 shares valued at $3.32 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M. 28,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.36 million were sold by Tan Irving. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Mgmt Co Inc reported 0.61% stake. Exchange Management invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 36,883 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wedgewood Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 74,767 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hightower Ltd Liability Com reported 57,079 shares. 35,384 were reported by Novare Mgmt Lc. 20,000 are held by Sivik Healthcare Lc. Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 143,074 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.17% or 13,052 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability holds 1,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. $4.26 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J.. On Monday, October 1 the insider CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M. Williamson Stephen also sold $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, December 7.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 69,833 shares to 874,867 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).