Advisory Research Has Cut Target (TGT) Holding by $1.15 Million; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $1.06 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 5.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 13,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,356 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.41 million, down from 244,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 3.14M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 66.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,215 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65 million, up from 6,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 412,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,914 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Paradigm Asset Management owns 450 shares. Broadview Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tarbox Family Office reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 145,240 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 35,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 21,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.11% or 3,595 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gideon Cap Advisors owns 3,255 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Oak Associates Limited Oh stated it has 0.78% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.07% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 1.96M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mi stated it has 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi invested in 30,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

