Aegis Financial Has Decreased Its Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Position by $3.45 Million; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Declined While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake

Aegis Financial Corp decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) by 39.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aegis Financial Corp sold 287,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,644 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.72M, down from 729,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aegis Financial Corp who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 218,548 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 20/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Seeks Savings, Releases Two-Carrier RFP; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.17 million, down from 37,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff

Aegis Financial Corp, which manages about $466.99M and $60.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 32,038 shares to 290,402 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $644.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,381 shares to 33,928 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

