Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 5.37M 39.33 35.93M -1.88 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.17M 253.74 21.14M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -669.09% -62.1% -56% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -974.19% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31 while its Quick Ratio is 31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 96% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -6.89% -13.66% -10.19% -21.52% 59.67% 44.92% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.95% 23.29% -8.28% 0% 0% 36.92%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.