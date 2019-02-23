Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Declined While Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Its Stake by $2.55 Million; Us Ecology Com (ECOL) Market Value Declined While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Its Stake by $9.99 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc Com (ECOL) by 8.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 136,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.84M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 262,970 shares traded or 149.87% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has risen 23.87% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 30.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 44,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,901 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80 million, down from 145,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 1.02 million shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 6.92% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,573 shares to 87,175 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 7,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.74 million activity. On Monday, August 27 WELLING STEVEN D sold $692,109 worth of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 9,557 shares. Dorton Katina also sold $74,550 worth of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) on Wednesday, September 12. $64,935 worth of stock was sold by Fox Daniel on Friday, August 24. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Feeler Jeffrey R sold $438,480. Bell Simon G sold $227,850 worth of stock.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 51,930 shares to 73,414 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 297,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

