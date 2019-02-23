Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 25.67M 2.63 8.83M 0.53 6.57 Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 34.40% 137.5% 29.7% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 3.6 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.85% 70.39% 106.47% 58.82% 62.5% 48.73% Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 48.73% stronger performance while Eyenovia Inc. has -59.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.