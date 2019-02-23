AGCO Corporation (AGCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) and Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). The two are both Farm & Construction Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO Corporation 9.35B 0.56 285.50M 3.41 16.32 Lindsay Corporation 535.13M 1.84 18.30M 2.11 45.58

Table 1 highlights AGCO Corporation and Lindsay Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lindsay Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AGCO Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AGCO Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Lindsay Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO Corporation 3.05% 7.8% 2.9% Lindsay Corporation 3.42% 7.4% 4%

Risk & Volatility

AGCO Corporation has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lindsay Corporation on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AGCO Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Lindsay Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Lindsay Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AGCO Corporation.

Dividends

AGCO Corporation pays out $0.6 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.9%. The dividend yield for Lindsay Corporation is 1.35% while its annual dividend payout is $1.22 per share.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AGCO Corporation and Lindsay Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Lindsay Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -3.12% for AGCO Corporation with consensus target price of $64.86. Lindsay Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 consensus target price and a 0.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lindsay Corporation seems more appealing than AGCO Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of AGCO Corporation shares and 0% of Lindsay Corporation shares. AGCO Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Lindsay Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGCO Corporation -6.84% -4.57% -8.31% -12.69% -22.53% -22.16% Lindsay Corporation -4.79% -10.88% 5.18% -4.81% 4% 9.2%

For the past year AGCO Corporation has -22.16% weaker performance while Lindsay Corporation has 9.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 17 factors Lindsay Corporation beats AGCO Corporation.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.