Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 38.69M 9.79 147.18M -1.40 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 3.95M 75.54 35.24M -2.25 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. -380.41% 136.2% -110.7% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -892.15% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.8% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 9.13% 27.05% 32.83% -9.62% -27.35% -19.33% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.18% 19.36% 17.66% 0% 0% 101.08%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has -19.33% weaker performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 101.08% stronger performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.