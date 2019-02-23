Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 36.42 346.03M -6.26 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.35M -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -60.7%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.08 which is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$77.5 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.67%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 133.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 76.4% respectively. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.21% -1.13% -21.67% -28.02% -39.35% -35.78%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.