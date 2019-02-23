Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|94.39M
|36.42
|346.03M
|-6.26
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|31.35M
|-0.86
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-366.60%
|-48.5%
|-38.3%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.6%
|-60.7%
Risk & Volatility
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.08 which is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$77.5 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.67%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 133.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 76.4% respectively. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-19.88%
|-27.56%
|-29.17%
|-43.23%
|-13.33%
|-7.78%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12.21%
|-1.13%
|-21.67%
|-28.02%
|-39.35%
|-35.78%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.