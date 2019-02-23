Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

As Gold businesses, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2.19B 4.62 326.70M 0.44 90.11 Gold Resource Corporation 120.48M 2.35 2.76M 0.17 22.36

Table 1 highlights Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Gold Resource Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gold Resource Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -14.92% 2.1% 1.3% Gold Resource Corporation 2.29% 2.3% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.58 beta indicates that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 158.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Gold Resource Corporation has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited pays out an annual dividend of $0.44 per share while its dividend yield is 1.01%. The dividend yield for Gold Resource Corporation is 0.41% while its annual dividend payout is $0.02 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Gold Resource Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 3.03% upside potential and an average target price of $44.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Gold Resource Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.1% and 46.4% respectively. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Gold Resource Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 11.62% 9.87% 18.68% -13.1% -7% -15.11% Gold Resource Corporation 1.83% -6.49% -19.63% -35.6% 4.01% -11.59%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Gold Resource Corporation.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats Gold Resource Corporation on 11 of the 16 factors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.