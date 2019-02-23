Akorn Inc. (AKRX) and Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) Comparing side by side

Both Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 726.69M 0.73 252.09M -2.23 0.00 Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company 3.31B 0.54 1.78B 12.84 1.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. -34.69% -33.4% -13.9% Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company 53.78% 26.4% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Akorn Inc. has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akorn Inc. are 3.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Akorn Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company 2 2 1 2.20

Akorn Inc.’s upside potential is 114.29% at a $9 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company is $30.4, which is potential 41.46% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Akorn Inc. is looking more favorable than Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 68.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Akorn Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. -34.99% -32.58% -68.17% -69.76% -86.27% -86.16% Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company -13.07% -32.77% -37.33% 8.05% -2.68% -8.33%

For the past year Akorn Inc. was more bearish than Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company.

Summary

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company beats Akorn Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.