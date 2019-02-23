Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.13B 7.02 77.60M 1.11 103.38 Vaxart Inc. 4.16M 3.19 18.35M -89.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.88% 1.7% 1.1% Vaxart Inc. -441.11% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.02 beta which makes it 98.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $167, while its potential upside is 28.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 54.6%. About 0.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.87% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.9% -9.85% -2.68% -1.76% 7.37% -4.13% Vaxart Inc. -10.39% -3.5% -9.21% -20% -57.47% -55.69%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.