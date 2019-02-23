Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.13B 7.02 77.60M 1.11 103.38 ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 0.00 10.64M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.88% 1.7% 1.1% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -112.6% -97.5%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$167 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 15%. 0.1% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.17% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.9% -9.85% -2.68% -1.76% 7.37% -4.13% ARCA biopharma Inc. -1.2% -36.25% -10.08% -2.02% -59.24% -62.26%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.