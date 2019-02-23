Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $410,000 as Share Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Position by $9.32 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 238,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.61 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144.18 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 11.69 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on March, 18. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 17.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Platinum Inv Mngmt invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tctc Limited Liability stated it has 5,094 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jensen Inv Management Inc invested in 4.58% or 7.11 million shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.04M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.67% or 124,913 shares. 11,694 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Osborne Management Llc holds 66,044 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 55,064 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Management Inc reported 4,935 shares. 5,196 were accumulated by Cadence Bancshares Na. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 305,100 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $107.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 891,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 690,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $133.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Call) (QQQ).

