Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Holder Benchmark Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $426,400; Flir Sys (FLIR) Stock Value Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $610,000

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 15.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, down from 64,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 576,115 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M

Benchmark Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 50.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $418,000, down from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.98 million activity. On Monday, September 17 the insider DUCHENE TODD M sold $62,950. Shares for $1.25M were sold by LEWIS EARL R.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 8,000 shares to 112,773 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).