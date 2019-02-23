Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Both Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alithya Group Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
|International Money Express Inc.
|220.77M
|1.84
|15.22M
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alithya Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alithya Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|International Money Express Inc.
|-6.89%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.04% of Alithya Group Inc. shares and 26.8% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Alithya Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.79%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.3% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alithya Group Inc.
|3.56%
|-17.65%
|32.07%
|20.06%
|6.4%
|7.94%
|International Money Express Inc.
|-4.37%
|-4.61%
|15.55%
|16.13%
|17.66%
|16.84%
For the past year Alithya Group Inc. was less bullish than International Money Express Inc.
Summary
International Money Express Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.