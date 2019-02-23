Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Both Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 220.77M 1.84 15.22M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alithya Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Money Express Inc. -6.89% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.04% of Alithya Group Inc. shares and 26.8% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Alithya Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.79%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.3% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. 3.56% -17.65% 32.07% 20.06% 6.4% 7.94% International Money Express Inc. -4.37% -4.61% 15.55% 16.13% 17.66% 16.84%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. was less bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.