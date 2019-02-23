Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Contrasting side by side

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA), both competing one another are Regional Airlines companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company 1.67B 1.36 159.70M 8.04 15.58 Copa Holdings S.A. 2.68B 1.41 88.10M 7.98 9.72

In table 1 we can see Allegiant Travel Company and Copa Holdings S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Copa Holdings S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Allegiant Travel Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Allegiant Travel Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Copa Holdings S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 9.56% 28.3% 7.5% Copa Holdings S.A. 3.29% 15.5% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that Allegiant Travel Company is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Copa Holdings S.A.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Allegiant Travel Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Copa Holdings S.A. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Copa Holdings S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegiant Travel Company.

Dividends

Allegiant Travel Company pays out its dividends annually at $2.8 per share and 2.04% dividend yield. Copa Holdings S.A. offers an annual dividend of $3.48 per share, bundled with 3.9% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and Copa Holdings S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 4 2.80 Copa Holdings S.A. 1 4 2 2.29

Allegiant Travel Company’s average price target is $156.6, while its potential upside is 11.24%. Copa Holdings S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $96.75 average price target and a 8.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allegiant Travel Company looks more robust than Copa Holdings S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegiant Travel Company and Copa Holdings S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 94% respectively. About 1% of Allegiant Travel Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Copa Holdings S.A. has 25.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company -6.76% 4.27% -5.45% -17.71% -15.32% -19.01% Copa Holdings S.A. -8.8% -3.34% -0.51% -24.99% -42.4% -42.15%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company was less bearish than Copa Holdings S.A.

Summary

Allegiant Travel Company beats on 11 of the 17 factors Copa Holdings S.A.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.