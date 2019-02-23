Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed Steelcase (SCS) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Value Declined, Foundry Partners Has Lifted by $4.07 Million Its Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 17.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 774,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.79 million, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 706,708 shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 2.41% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 18.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.22M, up from 98,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mechanics State Bank Department has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 167 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 200 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Limited stated it has 100,229 shares or 11.77% of all its holdings. Portland Counsel owns 1,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 104,913 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 128,319 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 172,688 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs accumulated 1.93% or 16,630 shares. 21,028 are owned by Systematic Fin Management Lp. Tompkins Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 18,703 were accumulated by Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Communications.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 36,340 shares to 179,325 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 15,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,610 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP).

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.61 million activity.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman distressed-debt trading head to depart: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs ready to unveil joint credit card for the iPhone – New York Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, W, ATVI and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ARLO, PRGO and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SCS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 73.39 million shares or 4.51% more from 70.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 0.02% or 205,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 307,757 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 1,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 61,266 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 459,170 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.59M shares. 107,362 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.43M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Company reported 45,093 shares. Banced has 0.69% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 7,967 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 717 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 4.42M shares stake. Vantage Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,660 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31,275 shares to 473,571 shares, valued at $53.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.62 million activity. WEGE PETER M II had sold 13,741 shares worth $213,398. $372,226 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was sold by O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S on Thursday, September 27. 7,500 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares with value of $139,175 were sold by Ludwig James N. PEW ROBERT C III also sold $285,237 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares. The insider Smith Allan W JR sold 14,000 shares worth $259,560. 8,300 shares valued at $156,755 were sold by Alvarez Guillaume M on Tuesday, September 25.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Stocks That Need a New CEO – Investorplace.com” on January 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Steelcase (SCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase: Investors Look A Little Too Excited – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase (SCS) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.