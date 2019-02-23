Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|77.55M
|-2.75
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-545.4%
|-69.6%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 13 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.86% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.1% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.2%. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-15.22%
|-18.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.08%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.08%
|-24.74%
|-49.65%
|0%
|0%
|-62.07%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.08% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -62.07% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.