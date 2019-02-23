Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 77.55M -2.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -545.4% -69.6%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 13 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.86% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.1% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.2%. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -15.22% -18.85% 0% 0% 0% 6.08% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -8.08% -24.74% -49.65% 0% 0% -62.07%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.08% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -62.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.