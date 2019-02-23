Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Accenture Plc (ACN); Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Stake in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) as Shares Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 0.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 18,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.62 million, down from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 388,624 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 29.56% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 13/03/2018 – REVANCE IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES PACT UP TO $125M; 01/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Caryn McDowell as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Achieved High Response Rate, Long-Lasting Effect Across All Treatment Groups and Doses; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 23/04/2018 – DJ Revance Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVNC); 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 113.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 5,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner

Analysts await Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.96 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.14 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold RVNC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 1.08% less from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 22,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,234 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 177,926 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 22,191 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,193 shares. 51,050 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 116,669 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies reported 176,454 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 63,900 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 21,501 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 97,861 shares to 192,075 shares, valued at $24.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 509,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,652 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 372,495 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Company owns 24,850 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 43,550 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,510 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 4,139 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 3.25% or 42,837 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 10,780 were reported by Laurel Grove Ltd Company. Bkd Wealth Lc reported 23,701 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Natl Tru holds 694 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And reported 2,610 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 56,963 shares or 0.44% of the stock.