Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Intuit (INTU) as Market Valuation Declined; Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Its Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Holding by $99.40 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,669 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.26M, down from 109,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.13B market cap company. The stock increased 6.77% or $15.91 during the last trading session, reaching $250.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 95.52% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 380.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.55M, up from 275,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 15/03/2018 – CT Pharmacists: Industry insiders say Cigna’s $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts could lead to to fewer choices; 16/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS: `GAG CLAUSES’ NOT PART OF THEIR RETAIL PACTS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $54 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Increasing Access to Biosimilars; 29/03/2018 – ESRX/CIGNA DEAL `HIGHLY PROBABLE,’ CREDIT SUISSE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Blink Health Appoints Susan Lang as Chief Strategy Officer; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bailard stated it has 2,693 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank owns 893,973 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 4,222 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 52,106 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 727,031 shares. Raymond James stated it has 58,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc has 28,789 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Addenda reported 0.42% stake. One Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,400 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.94M for 110.06 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,804 shares to 327,356 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 19,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $164.72 million activity. On Friday, September 7 the insider COOK SCOTT D sold $22.03M. $1.44 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE. 9,292 shares were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J, worth $2.03M. POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of stock or 4,554 shares. Another trade for 85,835 shares valued at $16.89 million was made by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21. Johnson Gregory N sold $1.01M worth of stock or 5,029 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 303,311 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $84.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Entmt Inc New by 44,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) (NASDAQ:ESRX).