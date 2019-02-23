Altavista Wealth Management Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Cut by $1.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake by $468,160

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 18.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,925 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98 million, up from 32,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 22.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 18,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,151 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, down from 81,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,226 shares to 5,393 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mth T by 26,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Godsey Gibb Assoc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Com, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,097 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 79,765 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt owns 3.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 108,250 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). At Retail Bank owns 39,047 shares. Gm Advisory owns 12,862 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 1.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 12,183 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,970 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 1.61% stake. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc accumulated 2.62M shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 233,810 shares. 53,185 are held by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.64% or 396,221 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. Another trade for 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 was made by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.09 million. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. The insider Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of stock or 15,850 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.18 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million.