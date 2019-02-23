Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Holding by $921,000; As Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,598 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.37M, up from 455,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 2.23M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,322 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, down from 36,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 8.23 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $69,000 activity. 6,966 shares were sold by KRUSE STEIN, worth $364,082 on Friday, January 11. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $1.00M worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A (BRKA) by 99 shares to 1 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,239 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Payden And Rygel, California-based fund reported 210,300 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 142,942 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0.4% or 65,780 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 1.1% stake. City Holdings has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Korea Invest stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amp Capital Investors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 24,002 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 725,126 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 4,870 shares stake. Next Financial Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 272 shares.

