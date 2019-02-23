AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 474.00M 1.13 169.34M -4.73 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 39.85M 4.87 28.11M -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -35.73% -5.3% -2.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -70.54% -24.1% -18.8%

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.05% and an $18 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.22% -4.45% -26.78% -26.02% 26.45% 34.57% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 7.57% -23.09% -20.18% -3.47% -63.94% -66.54%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.