Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Shares Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed by $592,592 Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Declined While Carlson Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $430,501

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 296 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 2,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,817 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $577,000, down from 6,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million. Shares for $8.02M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock. On Wednesday, September 5 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Corp has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 132,602 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 54,445 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 55 shares. Chilton Com Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Utd Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 15.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investment House Ltd Liability Com owns 3.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,030 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 2.2% or 3,992 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company reported 448 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 1,580 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Company reported 2,706 shares. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone holds 22,000 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. Swedish Joseph bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $386.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,652 shares to 8,704 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.