American International Group Inc. (AIG) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 47.46B 0.79 36.00M 0.72 51.95 Old Republic International Corporation 6.02B 1.06 370.50M 2.79 7.68

Table 1 highlights American International Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American International Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American International Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has American International Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.08% -9.8% -1.2% Old Republic International Corporation 6.15% 15.4% 4%

Volatility & Risk

American International Group Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1.28 per share with a dividend yield of 2.98% is the annual dividend that American International Group Inc. pay. Meanhile, Old Republic International Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.78 per share and 3.7% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American International Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.63% and an $53 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American International Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 79.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of American International Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -13.27% -15.58% -28.85% -31.96% -37.01% -37.04% Old Republic International Corporation -4.97% -5.43% -5.18% 0.56% 8.08% 5.3%

For the past year American International Group Inc. had bearish trend while Old Republic International Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Old Republic International Corporation beats American International Group Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.