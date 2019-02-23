American International Group Upped Holding in Equifax (EFX) as Market Value Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $612,030

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 1.47 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 556,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.89 million, up from 552,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 78,247 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 34,625 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Group invested in 5,141 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 5,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 29,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farallon Ltd Co invested in 0.63% or 815,817 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 13,627 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Ltd. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 130,916 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.06% or 33,126 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 20,500 shares. Vanguard Grp has 12.21M shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $30.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 111,171 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $558.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,749 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 148,951 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Accuvest Advsr holds 0.39% or 7,691 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.21% or 17,715 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc reported 67,353 shares stake. Hirtle Callaghan & Lc stated it has 14,600 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation invested in 4,267 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The New York-based Gm Advisory has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 406,534 shares. Jane Street Grp has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 236 shares. Wealthtrust reported 0.31% stake. Horizon Investment Serv Ltd Com holds 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,814 shares. Jacobs Ca invested in 56,077 shares. 825 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory L P. City Com has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.