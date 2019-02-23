American Money Management Has Cut Visa (V) Holding by $762,750 as Market Valuation Declined; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Stock Value Declined

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 59.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 16.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98 million, down from 31,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. Another trade for 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 was made by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3. Sheedy William M. sold 3,643 shares worth $484,765.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Ltd stated it has 21,631 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 24,850 shares in its portfolio. Sensato Investors Ltd Co has invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suncoast Equity stated it has 9.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 73,510 shares. Hilltop invested in 22,247 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 262,458 are held by British Columbia Inv Management. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eii has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 2.42% stake. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 22,842 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.99% or 2.83M shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arcadia Investment Management Mi reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt invested in 2.68% or 58,032 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bowen Hanes & invested in 0.03% or 6,375 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 533,216 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.11% or 2,450 shares. Anchor Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 258,397 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 14,520 shares. Cim Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Co holds 7.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.58 million shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.31% or 5,940 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 8,339 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank owns 3,885 shares. Burns J W & Ny stated it has 7,788 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 1.77% stake. Rench Wealth Incorporated holds 2.08% or 31,714 shares in its portfolio.

